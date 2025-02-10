Dubai: 17 delivery rider deaths recorded in 2024

KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

About 17 delivery riders were killed in accidents in Dubai last year, a top police officer said while speaking to Khaleej Times. Dubai recorded 616 accidents involving motorcycle riders in 2024 with 26 fatalities.

Lieutenant-Colonel Abdul Rehman Obaid Juma Al Falasi, director of traffic education at Dubai Police, said motorcycle riders accounted for nearly 20 per cent of overall fatalities in the emirate.

“The number of registered motorcycles are increasing in Dubai – especially for delivery purposes. We saw a jump of over 150 per cent from 2019 to 2020 in registration of motorcycles. Since then there has been a 20 per cent growth in number of registrations,” he said.

Al Falasi was speaking during a conference organised by the Restaurant Group at the Dubai Chamber on Monday.

In November 2024, Dubai Police revealed that 18 deaths were recorded among two-wheeler riders.

Dubai and UAE saw a massive increase in demand for home delivery services in 2020 – the year of the pandemic – due to restrictions imposed on residents and F&B outlets.

While speaking during the panel discussion, he added that the number of motorcycles under restaurants increased notably during 2020.

“We are working closely with delivery companies like Talabat, Careem, Deliveroo and Noon. We do have awareness lectures every week, sometimes in their rest areas. There is also a campaign on a federal level from the beginning of January to November 2025. In the first two months, we are doing campaigns based on the nationalities where they mainly stay,” Al Falasi said. He added that the population and the number of vehicles in Dubai are also increasing, hence, resulting in a rise in the number of deaths. “Our goal is to reduce death fatalities and it is a national KPI that we are working on,” he said. Sultan Ebrahim Alakraf, director of the Drivers Licensing Department at Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai, said around 42 per cent of motorcycle accidents happen due to tailgating and 25 per cent for sudden turns of motorcyclists. “These people who come here to give their families better lives, our efforts are ensure their safety, because, in case of fatality, their families suffer. We are trying to make sure who comes to work here goes back home safely,” he said. ALSO READ: Dubai: RTA unveils new 'rail bus'; vehicle to carry 40 passengers per trip