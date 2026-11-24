Dubai Municipality and Expo City Dubai will invite residents to observe and record local wildlife in parks and public spaces under a new partnership aimed at building a clearer picture of which species are found across the emirate.

Dubai Municipality will identify priority locations, including pilot sites, where approaches to improving biodiversity can be tested.

The partnership, signed at Dubai Future Week, will be delivered through Terra, Expo City Dubai's centre for sustainability. The two organisations will explore native planting and pollinator-friendly habitats across parks and public spaces, then assess how the methods tested at pilot sites could be used more widely.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

How residents will take part

Using citizen science and education, residents will be invited to observe and document local wildlife. Their observations will contribute information on which species are found across Dubai.

Educational programmes and hands-on experiences at Terra will connect these observations with science, helping young people and families recognise the wildlife around them and understand the role they can play in caring for it.

“Nature is essential to the wellbeing of our communities and to building cities that are more resilient to the challenges of climate change,” said Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority.

“By bringing nature back into our urban environments, we can create healthier, more liveable spaces, improve quality of life and strengthen our ability to adapt.”

Al Hashimy said the partnership supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and shows that "even in arid environments, thriving communities and thriving ecosystems can go hand in hand."

Tracking urban heat, green cover

Terra will contribute scientific expertise and technology-enabled tools designed to track indicators such as green cover, urban heat and species distribution. Geospatial analysis will complement on-the-ground observations, giving the two organisations information they can use to plan and manage Dubai's parks and public spaces.

“As cities around the world look for ways to become greener and more liveable, Dubai is bringing together science, government and community action to make nature part of everyday urban life," said Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Municipality. “Dubai Municipality and Expo City will develop programmes and projects that strengthen climate resilience and bring people closer to the natural world."

The partnership will also facilitate specialist training and exchanges between educators, community leaders and professionals. Terra will provide its facilities for learning and experimentation, while Dubai Municipality will contribute strategic guidance and available urban data to assess results and identify opportunities to apply the findings elsewhere.