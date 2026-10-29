Dubai recalls affected batches of Baby Sleep Gripe Water for undeclared alcohols

This comes after the Emirates Drug Establishment issued the circular informing clinics and health practitioners of the move

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Oct 2026, 11:55 AM
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Dubai Health Authority has recalled some batches of Babies’ Magic Tea – Baby Sleep Gripe Water, it said in a circular this week.

According to DHA's Circular number 45/2026, the authority is issuing a recall due to undeclared alcohol and the lack of valid marketing authorisation.

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This comes after the Emirates Drug Establishment issued the circular informing clinics and health practitioners of the move.

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In a post on social media, the Emirates Drug Establishment said, "We urge parents to stop using the product and refrain from purchasing it, and to check the affected batch number 25122bw, to protect the health and safety of infants."

Earlier this month, the UAE issued a recall of a batch of face masks due to quality concerns. Authorities across the country regularly monitor and test products in the market to ensure they follow the set rules and guidelines.

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