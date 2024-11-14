Dubai: Real Madrid legends visit world's first-ever football theme park

Roberto Carlos (left) and Emilio Butragueno

Real Madrid fans in Dubai and visitors of the city were in for a delight when legends from the team visited the world’s first-ever football-themed park, Real Madrid World, in Dubai Park and Resorts.

The grand opening was a star-studded affair, with football legends Emilio Butragueno, Director of institutional relations at Real Madrid, and Roberto Carlos, regarded as one of the greatest left-backs in football history. Both iconic players left an indelible mark on Real Madrid's history and were joined by several distinguished guests to celebrate the occasion.

Roberto Carlos meeting young football fans

Emilio Butragueno (right)

The theme park spanning six hectares with over 40 Real Madrid-themed rides and attractions promises a memorable experience for families, football enthusiasts, and amusement park lovers.

KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

As the football legends mingled with the crowd, children eagerly gathered around them, seeking tips and advice on improving their game. It was a heartwarming moment, as the legends took time to offer guidance and encouragement.

KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

The highlight of the day was when Butragueno and Carlos took to the football field within the park, playing a match with over 100 children from the Real Madrid Foundation. Their presence added an extra layer of excitement, as both have won numerous titles, broken records and made history with Real Madrid.

KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

“Although I have never seen Roberto Carlos play live, our coaches are always talking about how incredible he was,” said 10-year-old Bruno Mark, a football enthusiast proudly wearing the team's jersey, who eagerly took advice from the legendary player.

“Meeting him in person was unbelievable. My coach says that he could bend the ball in ways that defied the laws of physics, and now I understand why he is such a legend,” added Mark.

For many fans, meeting legends like Roberto Carlos was a dream come true. “When my coach told me about Roberto Carlos, I immediately looked up his videos on YouTube. I was blown away by his incredible skills, especially those unbelievable free kicks,” said Abdel Aziz.

"It was a dream come true to meet Roberto Carlos. Our coaches often tell us about his crazy free kicks and how he was a defender like no other. I felt like I met a real-life superhero," said Aziz. Visitors can dine in at the park's exclusive Real Madrid-themed restaurants that offer a unique fusion of Spanish and international cuisines, all while surrounded by iconic imagery and memorabilia from the club's rich history. KT Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir Fans can delve into the history of the team through interactive exhibits and displays that highlight team achievements, legendary players, and iconic moments. Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: "Real Madrid World is more than just a theme park, it is a celebration of football. We are thrilled to have legends like Emilio Butragueño and Roberto Carlos here, showcasing the club's legacy and honouring the global sport. Real Madrid World is an exciting addition to Dubai's entertainment landscape, offering inclusive, educational, and fun experiences for all." From The Real Challenge, visitors can test their football skills, to the Bernabéu Experience, which showcases a display of 15 European football cups and 11 European basketball cups. Fans can also take selfies with life-sized figures of iconic players at 'Meet the Stars' and enjoy live match viewings with exclusive Madridista discounts on tickets and food. To promote inclusivity, the park will also host an Inclusive Sports Day for People of Determination (PoD), celebrating the joy of sports and ensuring that everyone can participate in the excitement.