Dubai rated among top 3 cities in the world for expats

Residents indicate it is easy to deal with local authorities and that they are happy with the government's online services

Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 10:49 PM

In the Expat City Ranking 2022, by InterNations, the top 3 destinations — Valencia, Dubai, and Mexico City — all do very well when it comes to the ease of settling in.

In the ranking of cities, the second position went to Dubai. Most expatriates indicated that it is easy to deal with local authorities (66% vs. 40% globally) and that they are happy with the government services made available online (88% vs. 61% globally) by the city.

Additionally, 70% said they are satisfied with their jobs and believe the local business culture encourages creativity.

Valencia, in Spain, topped the list. Dubai came first worldwide in the Expat Essentials Index and its Admin Topics Subcategory.

In the Ease of Settling In Index Dubat comes 8th; expats are happy with their social life (68% happy vs. 56% globally) and feel welcome in Dubai (81% vs. 66% globally) — and the Quality of Life Index (6th) are two more highlights.

Nearly all expats (95%) are satisfied with the infrastructure for cars (vs. 75% globally), and they rank both the culture and nightlife (5th) and the culinary variety and dining options (3rd) highly.

Dubai comes sixth in the Working Abroad Index. Expats are happy with their job (70% happy vs. 64% globally) and report that the local business culture encourages creativity (78% vs. 51% globally).

The Expat Insider survey listed which were the best countries and cities for expatriates to live and work in 2022. The study has been conducted annually since 2017 by the company InterNations.

In the 2022 survey, indices related to the quality of life and satisfaction of approximately 12,000 expatriates from 177 nationalities were evaluated.

