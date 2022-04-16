Dubai: Rare rough ruby goes on show ahead of auction

Analysing fingerprints left at crime scene one of the most critical parts of forensic analysis, official says
A rare rough ruby dubbed one of the world’s biggest has gone on display for the first time ahead of an auction in the Dubai.
The 8,400-carat stone — nicknamed Burj Alhamal and weighing 2.8 kilograms (over six pounds) — was mined in Tanzania and made its debut at a Dubai hotel on Friday as part of SJ Gold and Diamond’s Callisto collection.
The company says it is “one of the biggest” rough rubies in the world, with managing director Patrick Pilati calling it among the “rarest rubies ever found”.
He said the Tanzanian stone was “not heated”, meaning “it has not been treated, so it’s natural and that’s why it’s precious.”
Local reports have suggested the rough ruby with greenish and dark-purple hues could fetch up to $120 million.
The stone will be on display at different locations in Dubai for the next 30 days before going to auction, Pilati told AFP.
