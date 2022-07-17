Dubai ranked world's top FDI destination for tourism

The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion across 30 different projects in 2021

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 17 Jul 2022, 4:29 PM

Dubai retains its ranking as first in attracting foreign direct investment in the tourism sector.

The emirate attracted Dh6.4 billion ($1.7 billion) in FDI across 30 different projects in 2021, ranking the emirate number one in FDI capital, projects, and job creation in the tourism sector in 2021, according to The Financial Times’ FDI Markets data, a leading global data source on crossborder greenfield FDI investments.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, said the emirate continues to improve the environment which is conducive to business and investment across all the sectors, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He said Dubai emerging as the first destination for foreign direct investment in the tourism sector reflects the growing confidence of investors in the emirate and also strengthens its position as a hub for global trade and investments.

“We will continue our efforts to consolidate Dubai's position as a pivotal global centre for attracting investments and a major driver of the global economy, by providing them an attractive and highly competitive investment business environment,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

The Dubai Crown Prince added that the emirate’s strong infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and flexible regulatory environment would keep the city at the forefront of the world’s FDI destinations.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and exceptional services to investors reinforce its strategy to become the world’s best city to live in, work, and visit.

