Founder of Dubai's Raju Omlet, Rajiv Meherish, passes away

Rajiv Meherish, founder and CEO of Dubai-based retro-chic restaurant chain Raju Omlet, passed away on Sunday.

Meherish launched Raju Omlet in 2013, turning a humble concept centred around egg-based dishes into a popular homegrown brand. The restaurant has since expanded to at least seven outlets across Dubai. His long-term vision was to take Raju Omlet beyond the UAE and build it into a global brand.

When Khaleej Times contacted Raju Omlet outlets, staff members confirmed the news and said the restaurants continued to operate as usual.

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Kamal Vachani, a veteran Dubai businessman, remembered Meherish as a “very nice man” who was always “humble”.

A family friend also confirmed the news, saying, “I am extremely saddened by the news. He had been unwell and he passed away this morning.”

Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, described Meherish as a visionary entrepreneur who transformed simple egg dishes into a much-loved homegrown brand.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv. As a food lover, I had followed the remarkable growth of Raju Omlet over the years. I fondly remember visiting the restaurant and Rajiv personally inviting me to experience some of his signature dishes," Sajan said.

"What he accomplished was truly special. He took humble, everyday egg dishes and elevated them through creativity and distinctive flavours, transforming a simple concept into a much-loved homegrown brand. His legacy will continue through the brand he created and the countless people he inspired."

A commerce postgraduate from Mumbai University, Meherish moved to Dubai in 1980 and began his career as a sales professional. From February 1982, he spent several years selling media space for Khaleej Times and other leading English Arabic newspapers.

After leaving his job in 1989, he reportedly ventured into publishing and worked on several high-profile projects involving organisations such as Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Shopping Festival and the Department of Civil Aviation.

It is said that his association with Arabic media publications also led him to work on projects for several major government and corporate entities, including Dubai Municipality, DEWA, Dubai Chamber and Emirates Airline.