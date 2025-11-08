  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 08, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 17, 1447 | Fajr 05:11 | DXB weather-sun.svg31°C

Dubai: How residents can avoid power cuts amid rainy season; 6 steps to take

However, Dewa clarified that taking these measures does not mean that unexpected power interruptions may not occur

Published: Sat 8 Nov 2025, 11:59 AM

Updated: Sat 8 Nov 2025, 12:20 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: How residents can avoid power cuts amid rainy season; 6 steps to take

Dubai: How residents can avoid power cuts amid rainy season; 6 steps to take

'Collective exhale': Dubai Yoga to be 'more than grand finale' to fitness challenge

'Collective exhale': Dubai Yoga to be 'more than grand finale' to fitness challenge

'He was my joy, my light': Father mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Al Ain

'He was my joy, my light': Father mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Al Ain

As winter approaches in the UAE and wet weather becomes more expected, Dubai's Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) called on customers to undertake necessary precautionary measures ahead of the rainy season and extreme conditions.

Steps shared by the Authority are meant to ensure avoid any internal interruptions and ensure the safety and continuity of electricity and water supplies.

Recommended For You

The inaugural edition of Care in Dubai is set to accelerate green innovation and investment across the Mena region

The inaugural edition of Care in Dubai is set to accelerate green innovation and investment across the Mena region

AeroNero and OI Brewing Co. launch AQUAIR, India’s first bottled water made from air

AeroNero and OI Brewing Co. launch AQUAIR, India’s first bottled water made from air

Adipec sees 35,000 deals worth $46 billion, sets bold agenda for energy future

Adipec sees 35,000 deals worth $46 billion, sets bold agenda for energy future

Sudan's RSF agrees to US proposal for ceasefire

Sudan's RSF agrees to US proposal for ceasefire

The frontier at the heart of Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

The frontier at the heart of Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

 

The advisory comes as the UAE is expected to have more rain and extreme weather.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On April 16, 2024, Dubai and its neighbouring emirates saw record rains, resulting in flooding and damage to many properties. A timely decision by the building owners and tenants helped them reduce damage during heavy rains.

Last month, dozens of Muslim faithful took part in a special rain prayer, following directives by UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold Salat Al Istisqa in mosques across the country.

What are Dubai residents advised to do?

Before the onset of the rainy season, residents are advised to do take the following precautionary measures at home:

1. Securely close all electrical cabinets

2. Replace any damaged glass covers on meters

3. Ensure all connections are properly grounded

4. Seal any unused conduits on the roof

5. Inspect exposed connections and protect them with waterproof sockets and fixtures

6. Hire a skilled technician for a thorough inspection, as regular maintenance is also important

However, Dewa clarified that taking these measures does not mean that unexpected power interruptions may not occur. In this case, users are urged to use the smart response service through the Dewa smart app, its official website or the Dubai Now app to follow quick self-diagnosis steps that will help fix the issue swiftly.