Dubai: Race in a mall? Summer Surprises wraps up 'biggest edition' with mega discounts, free events

Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:48 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:50 PM

UAE residents and visitors can avail staycations and dining for less, experience live music performances and gaming festivals, and get shopping discounts of up to 90 per cent as Dubai Summer Surprises wraps up its biggest edition on September 1.

After 65 days of Dubai Summer Surprises, residents and visitors in UAE have a final opportunity to grab deals and attend city-wide concerts, raffle draws and fitness events in a grand finale, hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Indoor mall run

On September 1, Dubai Festival City Mall will transform into a race track. Three courses spanning 2.5km, 5km, and 10km will be open to fitness enthusiasts or recreational runners of all ages and skill levels.

Runners can sprint alongside family and friends, or aim to beat their personal best. Registration is now open through DSS indoor run website.

Up to 90% discount

In DSS final sale, shoppers can get up to 90 per cent off at over 550 brands across more than 2,500 outlets. Plus, savvy shoppers can stock up on school essentials with Back to School deals at leading stores.

Families can also join gaming festival in Nakheel Mall, a music, light, and projection show in Dubai Festival City Mall, Minecraft activities in Ibn Battuta Mall, and a free slide at Mercato Mall.

Shoppers can also look out for Dubai’s favourite character Modesh at The View and Dragon Mart on August 31, and at Mall of the Emirates on September 1.

Summer restaurant week

At more than 60 dining destinations in Dubai, limited-edition menus will offer signature dishes till September 1. Participating venues are offering two-course lunch menus for Dh95, three-course dinner meals at Dh150, and select breakfast menus for just Dh69. Booking can be done via OpenTable for restaurants ranging from Michelin-starred ones to neighbourhood favourites.

What's on at the cinemas

Families can enjoy the final schedule of family-friendly screenings as part of Movie Magic until September 1, in Roxy Cinemas. On August 31, Egyptian comic Saleh El Nawawy will bring a stand-up comedy show to Roxy Xtreme at Dubai Hills Mall.

Children can also watch family entertainer Magic Phil's one-man show in Dubai Hills Mall on 31 August. Meanwhile, Lego lovers can explore a pop-up Legoland Dubai activation until September 1.

Modesh and Dana will appear at Roxy Cinemas across the city. In celebration of Modesh’s milestone 25th anniversary this year, daily giveaways will give visitors and residents 25 ways to win 25 prizes.