'Work from Park', 24/7 ladies beach: How Dubai works to develop recreational spaces

Dubai's public parks recorded the highest footfall across Dubai Municipality's public-space portfolio in the first half of 2026, with visitation rising 18 per cent year on year. According to figures released on Monday by the Dubai authority, growth was strongest at Quranic Park, which saw a 47 per cent increase in visitors, and Mushrif National Park, with a 20 per cent growth in visitors' numbers.

This came on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market which kicked off in Dubai on Monday. Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach, the first phase of the renovated Al Mamzar Beaches, has welcomed more than 1.75 million visitors since opening in May. Its opening expanded the municipality's portfolio to seven public beaches.

Upon reopening, the Al Mamzar Beach was divided into two distinct parts; The Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach and Al Mamzar Corniche. The former spans 2.75 million square feet, featuring a 300-metre night beach among other facilities. The Al Mamzar Corniche, covering 1.25 million square feet, will cater to visitors seeking privacy and premium experience.

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Dubai Frame has welcomed around 8.8 million visitors since opening, cementing its place as one of the city's most recognisable landmarks. According to a spokesperson, the attraction is receiving more local tourists and is in talks with several schools to organise educational trips.

Dubai's parks are evolving beyond traditional recreational spaces. At Mushrif National Park, the recently opened Young Rangers Cycling Track has already welcomed more than 18,000 visitors, adding to the park's growing outdoor offering for cyclists, hikers and families.

What's coming up

The municipality is currently developing a "Work from Park" concept, which will allow people to work within public parks, bringing work, recreation and nature closer together.

Al Mamzar Corniche is being prepared for opening and will become the city's eighth public beach. It will introduce further leisure and sports experiences, including the world's first 24/7 ladies-only beach. It will be city’s first such facility and will have several features including night swimming and dedicated female lifeguards.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the focus is on giving people more reasons to spend time outdoors.

"Residents and visitors can experience an iconic landmark, spend time at the beach, cycle through a forest, discover a public park or explore Hatta's natural landscape, all within one city," he said. "Our focus is to continue creating attractive public destinations that give people more reasons to explore Dubai."