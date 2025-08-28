  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai announces public holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Long weekend ahead for Dubai residents as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad will be celebrated on September 5

Published: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 9:31 AM

Updated: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 9:43 AM

Dubai residents will get a long weekend in the first week of September as Friday, September 5 has been announced as a public holiday.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced that all government entities, departments, and institutions will observe a holiday on Friday, 13th Rabi Al Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to September 5, 2025, in commemoration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The Department also stated that official duties will resume on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The Department, in its circular, emphasised that this holiday is in line with the Dubai Government’s guidelines on religious and national observances. The holiday aims to enable employees to observe this blessed occasion with their families, fostering a spirit of unity and tolerance.

DGHR clarified that the circular does not apply to institutions and departments that operate on shift schedules, provide essential public services, or oversee critical facilities. These organisations will set the work schedules of their employees based on operational needs to ensure uninterrupted delivery of public services during the holiday.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department extended its greetings and best wishes to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; members of the Federal Supreme Council; the rulers of the UAE; and all citizens and residents of the country.