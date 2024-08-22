Dubai provides urgent relief to flood victims in Mali, Niger

Canoes to carry people are being prepared following heavy rains in Niger. Photo: AFP file

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 8:59 PM

Dubai Charity Association has implemented urgent relief assistance to those affected by floods resulting from heavy rains in Mali and Niger, including a package of foodstuffs, a medical convoy to treat malaria, and the construction of huts.

The aid has benefited affected families in the town of Bla in the Ségou region of Mali and the village of Shentberdine in the Tawa state of Niger.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Dubai Charity, said, "The various charitable projects and relief operations carried out by Dubai Charity come out of its belief in the need to deliver the necessary support to brotherly and friendly peoples in times of distress; following the example of our wise leadership, which is appreciated and respected by those for whom the UAE has become a symbol of true fraternity and humanitarian giving."

He stated that the Association initiated the sending of urgent relief aid to the affected people in the Republic of Mali, which included (500) food baskets that included rice, pasta, oil, milk and sugar, which benefited about (2500) people from the city of Bala, which was hit by floods, and these baskets will provide basic food items to the affected families to enable them to live a decent life and achieve self-sufficiency for a month. In Niger, (515) food baskets were distributed to (2575) people in Shentberdine, Tawa state, and (50) huts were built to shelter (50) families.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the aid programme also included therapeutic relief through the implementation of a medical convoy that lasted for four consecutive days to treat malaria and distribute health materials, which benefited (300) people in Mali and (145) people in Niger, in addition to treating other diseases such as typhoid, influenza, unknown fevers, vitamin deficiency and many diseases in children.