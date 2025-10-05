Energy drinks, chewing gum: Dubai prosecutor warns of new ways to smuggle drugs

The Dubai Public Prosecution has uncovered sophisticated new tactics used by drug traffickers to smuggle toxic substances into the local market, methods so deceptive they appear harmless to the unsuspecting eye.

Officials say traffickers are turning to increasingly creative ways to distribute these substances, camouflaging them as everyday products that young people often use or consume, such as energy drinks

According to Abdullah Saleh Al Raisi, deputy chief prosecutor at the Dubai Drugs Prosecution, these synthetic drugs are now being manufactured in "startling new forms" — including ordinary sheets of paper saturated with highly potent chemicals and counterfeit energy drinks carrying well-known brand logos.

“What makes these materials so dangerous,” Al Raisi warned, “is that they are colourless, tasteless, and odourless. They can be mixed into drinks without the consumer’s knowledge, causing sudden loss of consciousness and leaving victims completely vulnerable.”

Using social media

Al Raisi emphasised that drug dealers are using social media platforms and peer influence to lure teenagers and young adults, often convincing them to “try it just once” — a trap that has destroyed many promising lives.

He recounted one heartbreaking case involving a university student described as polite, hardworking, and academically gifted. The young man was persuaded by friends to try a drug “just for fun". That single experiment marked the beginning of his downfall.

“He lost focus on his studies, drifted away from his family, and eventually died from an overdose,” said Al Raisi, noting: “It proves that one wrong choice — even a single dose — can ruin a life completely.”

Drugs concealed

Experts say the methods used to disguise narcotics have evolved dramatically in recent years. The once-familiar forms, such as pills, powders, and plant material, are being replaced by drugs concealed in attractive packaging and products.

“Criminals are adapting,” Al Raisi explained. “They know how to exploit curiosity and trust. Some of these products look like energy drinks, chewing gum, or flavoured paper, but they are deadly poisons that attack the nervous system.”

A call for vigilance

The Dubai Public Prosecution is calling on families, schools, and universities to strengthen cooperation in protecting youth from such hidden dangers. Parents are urged to pay attention to where their children go, who they befriend, and what they bring home.

“This is not just a legal issue, it’s a social one,” Al Raisi said. “We need open conversations at home, strong awareness in schools, and joint efforts across society. The traffickers don’t care if their victims are 16 or 60 — they only care about profit.”

Dubai authorities continue to step up inspections at airports, ports, and marketplaces. Customs officers use advanced scanning systems, drug-detection dogs, and behavioural analysis to catch smugglers attempting to bring in disguised narcotics.

The UAE enforces some of the world’s strictest anti-drug laws, with severe penalties for possession, trafficking, or even promoting narcotics online. Officials have repeatedly urged residents and visitors to avoid carrying unknown substances and to immediately report any suspicious products or behaviour.

As Al Raisi reiterated: “These toxins don’t just destroy individuals — they destroy families, futures, and entire communities. Awareness is our strongest defence.”