Dubai confirms Prophet’s birthday holiday, clarifies exemptions

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) said Friday, August 28, 2026, will be an official holiday for Dubai Government departments, authorities and institutions.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, August 31.

With Saturday and Sunday forming the regular weekend for most government employees, the Friday holiday will give eligible staff a three-day break.

However, the holiday will not apply to employees who work on a shift basis or whose duties involve serving the public or managing public service facilities.

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DGHR said each government entity will determine the working hours for these categories according to its operational requirements.

The announcement follows the UAE's decision to declare Friday, August 28, a holiday for both the public and private sectors to mark the religious occasion.

The long weekend will fall during the final days of the school summer break, with the 2026-27 academic year set to begin on Monday, August 31.

Under regulations that came into effect at the beginning of 2025, certain UAE public holidays that fall in the middle of the working week can be moved to the beginning or end of the week. Eid holidays are excluded from the provision.

The UAE Cabinet has the authority to transfer eligible holidays, allowing residents to potentially benefit from longer continuous breaks.

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday falls on 12 Rabi Al Awwal in the Hijri calendar. As the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, the dates of religious occasions on the Gregorian calendar vary from year to year.

On the occasion, DGHR extended its congratulations and best wishes to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents, wishing the country continued security, stability and prosperity.