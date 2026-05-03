Dubai property sales jump 20% in April despite tensions

Dubai’s property market powered ahead in April, with off-plan apartment sales hitting the highest monthly level of the year and total transactions climbing more than 20 per cent despite regional tensions that unsettled global markets.

Data released by the Dubai Land Department showed total real estate transactions reached Dh68.56 billion in April 2026, underscoring the sector’s resilience as investors continued to channel capital into the emirate’s fast-growing residential pipeline.

The strong performance was led by off-plan apartment sales, which rose to Dh19.7 billion across 8,812 transactions — the highest monthly value recorded so far this year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The figure compares with Dh18 billion from 8,152 deals in March and Dh19.1 billion from 8,888 transactions in February, confirming sustained appetite for new-build inventory even amid geopolitical uncertainty in the region.

On a year-on-year basis, April’s off-plan apartment sales increased 4.2 per cent from Dh18.9 billion across 9,283 transactions in April 2025, signalling that investor confidence has remained intact despite volatility in oil prices.

Market analysts say continued foreign inflows, strong population growth and the steady rollout of master-planned developments are reinforcing Dubai’s appeal as a safe-haven property destination during periods of global uncertainty.

The emirate’s reputation for regulatory stability, residency-linked investment incentives and infrastructure expansion has further strengthened demand across the residential segment.

Dubai Islands emerged as the top-performing location for off-plan apartment sales in April, recording Dh2.6 billion across 691 transactions and maintaining its position as the leading area for this category since the start of 2026. Total off-plan apartment sales in the district exceeded Dh7.9 billion between January and April.

The First Area of Al Khairan ranked second with Dh1.5 billion from 507 deals, followed by Airport City, where transactions reached Dh1.4 billion across 899 sales.

High-value transactions also highlighted sustained interest from ultra-high-net-worth buyers. Two off-plan apartments priced above Dh100 million were sold during April, including a Dh171 million residence at Aman Residences spanning about 10,000 square feet and a Dh121.8 million apartment at Baccarat Dubai Hotel & Residences measuring 13,250 square feet.

Overall transaction activity across residential and commercial segments continued to expand despite regional conflict-related uncertainty affecting global investment sentiment.

Analysts said Dubai’s property market has increasingly demonstrated counter-cyclical characteristics, attracting capital precisely during periods of geopolitical stress.

The more than 20 per cent month-on-month increase in transaction values from March reflects sustained liquidity in the sector and strong pipeline absorption across off-plan developments, particularly apartments targeted at international investors seeking long-term rental yields and capital appreciation.

Population growth remains another major driver supporting demand. Dubai’s expanding expatriate base, combined with corporate relocations and wealth migration into the emirate, is reinforcing end-user demand alongside investor purchases.

The April data also confirms that off-plan inventory continues to dominate market momentum, accounting for a large share of residential transactions as developers accelerate launches across waterfront and mixed-use communities.

With total sales approaching Dh70 billion for the month, the latest figures reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most resilient real estate markets, sustaining strong investor interest even as regional tensions occurred in the region.