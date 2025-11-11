Dubai sees high demand for furnished homes as newcomers seek seamless start

Demand for ready-to-move-in, furnished homes in Dubai is growing, especially among newly arrived expats, due to cost and convenience, say real estate experts.

The emirate has seen a massive influx of foreign workers and investors in the post-pandemic period, as its population crossed the all-time high of four million mark earlier this year.

“As Dubai continues to attract professionals from across the globe, the city’s property market is seeing a growing demand for ready-to-move-in furnished homes. The trend is driven by a combination of convenience, cost efficiency, and lifestyle flexibility—particularly among newly arrived expatriates and short-term professionals,” said Humaira Vaqqas, senior consultant at Range International Properties.

“For most expats, settling into a new city involves navigating a series of logistical challenges – finding accommodation, purchasing furniture, and arranging utilities. Furnished apartments remove these obstacles, allowing tenants to move in immediately with little more than their luggage,” she said, adding that many newcomers want a seamless start and they don’t want to spend weeks shopping for furniture or waiting for deliveries, and furnished units allow them to feel settled on day one.

Real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Core said population growth continues to support absorption of new supply, and the influx of new stock is leading to moderation in price and rental growth, particularly in the mid-market apartment segment.

According to Bayut, almost 59,000 property transactions were recorded in the third quarter of 2025, with total value exceeding Dh169 billion. The ready market has contributed more than 18,500 deals worth Dh86.4 billion, while the off-plan segment saw 39,000+ transactions valued at Dh82.8 billion.

Furnished homes typically include essential items such as sofas, beds, kitchen appliances, and décor. In many cases, utilities like Wi-Fi or gas are already set up, further reducing the time and effort needed to make a new home livable.

Industry analysts note that long-term tenancy commitments are less attractive for many expatriate workers employed on short-term contracts or probationary periods.

“Furnished apartments cater to this segment by offering flexibility and eliminating the need for costly setups. Professionals who come to Dubai for a two- or three-year assignment often prefer to avoid large investments in furniture or household items. They can move in, live comfortably, and relocate easily when their contract ends,” added Humaira.