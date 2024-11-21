Dubai: Prominent community leader CA Khalil passes away at 86

Distinguished Indian community leader SM Syed Khalilur Rehman — widely known as CA Khalil — passed away in Dubai on Thursday at the age of 86 after a brief illness.

Khalil was admitted to Aster Hospital Mankhool on Tuesday after experiencing severe leg weakness. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he suffered a double heart attack that worsened his condition, leading to his demise in the early hours of Thursday, his son Rais Ahmed confirmed.

The news of his passing has left the community in mourning, with tributes pouring in on social media, particularly from his hometown of Bhatkal, Karnataka, where his contributions had a lasting impact.

Khalil was a prominent figure in international trade, social service, and education.

He was a founding member of the Dubai chapter of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), serving as chairman from 1987 to 1994. A chartered accountant by profession, he worked with Mahindra Ugine Steel before joining the Galadari family, where he served as general manager of Khaleej Times and later as group executive director of the Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group.

He also held leadership positions across various organisations, including as vice-chairman of the Jashanmal Group of Companies, chairman of Maadhyama Communications, and chairman of Sahil Online, a web-based news platform. He was a director and trustee of several media companies and charitable foundations in both Dubai and India.

Khalil’s philanthropic efforts were recognised by the Government of Karnataka, which honoured him with a prestigious award. As president and general secretary of Anjuman Hami-e-Muslimeen, he played a pivotal role in advancing the organisation’s educational institutions and establishing schools and colleges in Bhatkal and neighbouring areas.

The Bhatkal Muslim Khaleej Council (BMKC) recently released a documentary celebrating Khalil's life and service to the community. CA Khalil is survived by his family and a community that deeply mourns his loss. A relative said his passing marks the end of an era for Indian expatriates in the UAE and beyond.