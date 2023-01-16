Dubai: Prizes worth Dh100,000 announced for best 3 gardens

Dubai: Indian expat enters Guinness World Record bid for largest origami swan, pays tribute to India, UAE, Japan
Jamila Navagharwala uses Japanese art form to make a swan — a symbol of peace — with 10,593 paper craft work items
A new contest announced in Dubai will see the top three most beautiful residential gardens awarded prizes worth Dh100,000. The Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the contest that aims to promote aesthetic gardening and encourage residents to utilise outdoor spaces sustainably.
Registration for the contest is open until February 28, after which residents can prepare their front yards. The best garden will get Dh50,000; with first and second runners-up going home with Dh30,000 and Dh20,000, respectively.
The municipality has spelt out the guidelines for participation:
The civic body has announced the criteria for evaluating the participants:
