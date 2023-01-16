Dubai: Prizes worth Dh100,000 announced for best 3 gardens

The contest aims to promote aesthetic gardening and encourage residents to utilise outdoor spaces sustainably

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 5:47 PM

A new contest announced in Dubai will see the top three most beautiful residential gardens awarded prizes worth Dh100,000. The Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the contest that aims to promote aesthetic gardening and encourage residents to utilise outdoor spaces sustainably.

Registration for the contest is open until February 28, after which residents can prepare their front yards. The best garden will get Dh50,000; with first and second runners-up going home with Dh30,000 and Dh20,000, respectively.

The municipality has spelt out the guidelines for participation:

The property owners or tenants must be residents of Dubai;

They must obtain a no-objection certificate from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to have a garden in front of their houses.

Participants must consent to jury members visiting and photographing their gardens.

They must consent to the photos being used on social media and other channels.

Evaluation criteria

The civic body has announced the criteria for evaluating the participants:

Aesthetics of design and night lighting.

Creative ideas, the use of innovative techniques and unconventional scientific methods, and the provision of a sustainable irrigation system that does not affect service lines and pedestrian traffic.

Environmental element: Participants will be judged on how they preserve the environment through the rational use of water and renewable energy.

Social aspects of a yard's appeal for recreation or agriculture.

