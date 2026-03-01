Abu Dhabi, Dubai say private sectors operating without disruption

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Dubai’s private sector continues to operate normally, with most commercial activities running without disruption, the emirate's media office said in a statement. "We commend the sector’s commitment and resilience in sustaining the emirate’s economic momentum," the statement read.

Abu Dhabi also said economic momentum remains strong, as the emirate's private sector "continues to operate without disruption".

UAE today urged the private sector across the nation to adopt remote working for employees for three days.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation advised firms to implement remote working arrangements wherever possible. This measure will apply for three days, from Sunday, 1 March, to Tuesday, 3 March.

The ministry clarified that the decision to suspend work, or otherwise, is left to the competent local authorities

Earlier, UAE announced that its air force and air defence forces have so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the Iranian attack.

It emphasised the UAE remains on high alert and ready to respond to any threats, confirming the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is the top priority. The ministry urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid circulating unverified reports or rumours.