Dubai Press Club launches drive to raise awareness about Arab Media Award

Gathering of media professionals in Cairo marks rollout of campaign

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 7:58 PM

Dubai Press Club has launched a regional promotional campaign to raise awareness about the objectives and categories of its newly restructured Arab Media Award, which seeks to recognise excellence in a wide range of sectors in the media industry.

A gathering of media professionals organised by Dubai Press Club in Cairo marked the rollout of the campaign.

The media gathering, which also sought to explore new opportunities to promote cooperation and exchange of knowledge and experiences between the media communities of Dubai and Egypt, saw Dubai Press Club introducing the framework of the new Award, which has three main categories - journalism, television and digital media.

The meeting was attended by top names from the Egyptian media industry.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, stressed that the gathering is part of the Club's efforts to forge a strong network of relationships with media communities across the Arab world.

By promoting the exchange of ideas and best practices, Dubai Press Club’s regional engagement programme seeks to promote the development of the broader Arab media industry.

According to Al Marri, the new Arab Media Award aims to unearth talent, creativity and excellence in a wider range of media sectors.

Inviting Egyptian media professionals and institutions to participate in the new Arab Media Award, she noted that the previous version of the award programme has featured significant Egyptian participation.

She further said the Arab Media Award will give Egyptian media professionals a unique platform to showcase their excellence and achievements.