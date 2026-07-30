Dubai population surges 7.5% to 4.58 million as growth rate nears record high

The number of people physically present in Dubai is significantly higher during the day

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Jul 2026, 1:34 PM UPDATED: Thu 30 Jul 2026, 1:53 PM
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Dubai’s population reached 4.58 million by the end of 2025, rising by approximately 332,000 people in a year, new figures showed.

The 7.5 per cent increase was among the highest population growth rates ever recorded in the emirate, according to Digital Dubai and the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment. The emirate’s highest recorded population growth rate was 8.2 per cent in the 1980 census.

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The figures were announced following the approval of the ‘Dubai Population Now’ Real-Time Population Census and Population Growth Monitoring Initiative.

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The number of people physically present in Dubai is significantly higher during the day. Data for 2025 showed that the emirate’s population rises to an average of 6.392 million during peak daytime hours.

This includes the resident population and more than 1.812 million people temporarily in the emirate, mainly for work or tourism. The figure also includes students, shoppers and other short-term visitors.

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