  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Aug 28, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 5, 1447 | Fajr 04:38 | DXB weather-sun.svg40°C

Dubai’s population reaches 4 million: What it means for residents

The population has doubled in 14 years, as the number of residents in the emirate stood at 2 million in 2011

Published: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 11:19 AM

Updated: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 11:34 AM

Top Stories

Dubai Court raises billionaire Abu Sabah's fine to Dh150 million in money laundering case

Dubai Court raises billionaire Abu Sabah's fine to Dh150 million in money laundering case

Watch: Dubai residents can now earn by delivering Amazon packages on foot

Watch: Dubai residents can now earn by delivering Amazon packages on foot

AI or human agents? UAE industry execs say customers should choose

AI or human agents? UAE industry execs say customers should choose

Dubai’s population reached four million on Thursday, the highest in its history, according to the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment’s estimates.

The population has doubled in 14 years, as the number of residents in the emirate stood at 2 million in 2011.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Bangladesh police warn of 'crisis' as rape cases surge

thumb-image

Waseem to lead UAE in T20I Tri-Series against Pakistan, Afghanistan

thumb-image

Israel says Gaza strike that killed journalists targeted 'Hamas camera'

thumb-image

How UAE companies take feedback, keep customers happy

thumb-image

'Hridayapoorvam' reviews: Viewers praise Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan movie for heartwarming story

 

Data showed that the emirate’s population was only 187,187 in 1975, reaching the one million mark in early 2002, two million in 2011, and three million in 2018.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The emirate’s population increased from two million to three million in seven years and then from three million to four million in another seven years. If this rate of growth continues, Dubai’s population could reach five million by 2032 and six million by 2039, potentially surpassing the estimated 5.8 million under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The emirate saw the slowest increase in population in 2021 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a large number of companies laid off employees and many people returned to their home countries. Since then, the emirate has bounced back to its position as a centre of attraction for businessmen, professionals, millionaires, and billionaires, offering high returns on investment, better job opportunities, a world-class lifestyle, and safety and security.

Similar to Dubai, the UAE’s population has also been witnessing exceptional growth over the decades, reaching an all-time high of 11.39 million, according to Worldometer.

Impact of rising population

The rising population will have a direct and indirect impact on the city’s residents in terms of higher demand of homes, educational facilities, public transport, healthcare professionals and facilities, infrastructure projects, job opportunities and visas, among other needs.

“A growing population in a city typically translates to increased demand for goods and services. As such, one of the first impacts residents will see is a greater variety of options available across multiple sectors. It also means that overall demand would be more inflationary in nature since there will always be a strong demand narrative,” according to Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer, Century Financial.

Behaviour-wise, he said consumers may look to explore more new options, including buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) solutions and providers, as well as digital and online options for purchasing groceries, food, and other products. “With the growth in urban population, traffic backlogs would become a significant roadblock. It could imply that more residents are looking to undergo resettlement to the nearest and most affordable residential hubs near their workplace,” he added.

“Consider a case where a foreign non-resident has purchased a property here and is looking to establish a business base as well. What typically follows is a host of relatives and friends looking to explore Dubai's vibrant life and culture. The opening up of visa laws in this regard has further motivated foreign buyers,” he said.

Dubai is home to a diverse community of expatriate residents with varying income levels and lifestyle preferences. As a good number of the population remains reliant on public transportation, including metro, buses and taxis, the growing population will require more transport resources.

“While car buying has increased, the overall dynamics are further likely to change with the addition of new Dubai Metro Blue Line projects. Major realignment, as well as the creation of new retail hubs, would likely take place,” he predicted.

Dubai population since 1975

YearPopulation (millions)
20254
20243.863
20233.655
20223.549
20213.478
20203.411
20193.355
20183.192
20172.976
20162.698
20152.446
20142.327
20132.213
20122.105
20112.003
20101.905
20091.77
20081.645
20071.529
20061.421
20051.321
20000.862
19950.689
19930.61
19850.37
19800.276
19750.183

Source: Dubai Statistics Centre