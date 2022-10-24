Dubai Police’s own ‘mission impossible’ team handles nearly 100 accident reports in 9 months

The handpicked team members are trained to handle traffic and fire accidents, perform first-aid, and rescue those trapped in the desert or valleys

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 5:12 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 5:58 PM

The Dubai Police’s ‘difficult missions’ team responded to nearly 100 accidents so far this year. The missions included rescuing people stuck in cars, elevators and homes; fires; those who fell from mountains or heights; others trapped in narrow places and potholes; and those stranded in valleys after flooding caused by heavy rains.

The ‘difficult missions’ team is part of the police’s Department of Transport and Rescue. Its response time to missions is three minutes, as opposed to a target of seven. The team has presence across 11 land points throughout Dubai.

Major-General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman, director of the department, said the team is “always prepared” to tackle all emergency accidents around the clock.

"Our teams work in shifts. As soon as they receive a report, they rush to rescue or attend to people’s emergencies whenever and wherever required," the officer said.

The handpicked team members are trained to handle traffic and fire accidents, perform first-aid, and rescue those trapped in the desert or valleys.

"The Difficult Missions Department members are trained in first-aid, GPS navigation, diving and handling heavy equipment like cranes used in rescue operations," added Major-General Saeed.

