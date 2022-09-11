Dubai policemen on horses arrest 71 wanted criminals, issue over 350 fines

Find was published in one of the world's most prestigious scientific journals
Dubai’s horseback patrols have arrested 71 wanted individuals, issued 352 fines and seized 915 vehicles over the past eight months. Mounted officers have an added edge as horses can enter narrow alleys that police vehicles can't reach.
In June this year, two policemen on horseback helped bust a gang of thieves. On spotting the thieves’ car moving about suspiciously, the officers asked it to stop. When the suspects fled, the patrols were able to request backup and nab the gang immediately.
The equestrian unit was first set up in 1976 with four horses, and fast-forward to 2022, it now has over 100 horses that roam the city's streets to ensure safety.
Maj Dhahi Salem Al Jallaf, deputy director of the Dubai Mounted Police Station, said that they are continuously introducing innovations to bolster the patrols' capabilities.
Its horses, for example, are trained on an engineless bicycle equipped with front and rear fenders The station has also developed a water spray device and a rubber-ball throwing machine to simulate riot scenarios, the officer said.
They also have an armoured vehicle fitted with an artificial smoke device to train horses on fire outbreak scenarios during riots, Maj Al Jallaf said.
Horses are well taken care of at the Dubai Mounted Police Station, the officer stressed. "Our veterinarians and nurses work tirelessly to ensure the horses' safety and wellbeing at all times."
