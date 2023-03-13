Dubai: Policeman cleans oil residues from busy highway, helps avoid traffic jams

During a call, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim discussed brotherly ties that exist between the two nations
A policeman in Dubai has been honoured for cleaning oil residues from a busy highway. First Corporal Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Mohammad’s swift actions helped avoid “unnecessary traffic jams” on the Mohamed Bin Zayed Road towards Dubai, the police said.
"Once I received the operation dispatch call, I swiftly moved to the scene and started cleaning the oil residues to maintain traffic flow, and ensure the safety of road users,” said First Corporal Mohammad, who is from the Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic.
Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police, highlighted how the traffic policeman handled the situation without waiting for the arrival of cleaning teams. This ensured “smooth traffic flow and the safety of road users”, the Dubai Police chief said.
Abdulla Al Basti, secretary-general of the Executive Council of Dubai, had first tweeted how First Corporal Mohammad didn't wait for the cleaning teams but rather chose to clean up the oil residues himself.
ALSO READ:
During a call, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim discussed brotherly ties that exist between the two nations
Sophie, whose day starts at 6.30am, would climb a lot of stairs with 6 kgs of weights in her backpack
The act comes a day after Sheikh Mohammed tweeted saying that the emirate is the cleanest city in the world
The total prize money taken home by 1,056 participants stands at over Dh1.4 million
Under Article 10 of the country's Cyber Law, people misusing VPNs could face imprisonment and a fine between Dh500,000 to Dh2 million
VPNs for illegal means or to commit a crime is a serious offence under a law concerning combating rumours and cybercrimes
The city has been a haven for ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) in the past few years, who migrated in large numbers during and after the pandemic