Dubai: Policeman cleans oil residues from busy highway, helps avoid traffic jams

The traffic policeman handled the situation without waiting for the cleaning teams to come

Photo: Supplied

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 5:14 PM

A policeman in Dubai has been honoured for cleaning oil residues from a busy highway. First Corporal Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Mohammad’s swift actions helped avoid “unnecessary traffic jams” on the Mohamed Bin Zayed Road towards Dubai, the police said.

"Once I received the operation dispatch call, I swiftly moved to the scene and started cleaning the oil residues to maintain traffic flow, and ensure the safety of road users,” said First Corporal Mohammad, who is from the Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic.

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police, highlighted how the traffic policeman handled the situation without waiting for the arrival of cleaning teams. This ensured “smooth traffic flow and the safety of road users”, the Dubai Police chief said.

Abdulla Al Basti, secretary-general of the Executive Council of Dubai, had first tweeted how First Corporal Mohammad didn't wait for the cleaning teams but rather chose to clean up the oil residues himself.

