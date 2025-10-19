Dubai Police issue urgent warning against 'burning evil dolls' trend among children

'Burning evil dolls' social media trend has prompted Dubai Police to issue an urgent warning to residents, particularly parents, about the dangers of children attempting the challenge.

The viral videos encourage children to set dolls on fire, mimicking horror scenes. Authorities caution that setting dolls on fire, whether indoors or in public, can cause major fire and urged families to monitor online activity closely.

As part of their Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign, authorities stressed that these actions are hazardous and could lead to fire, which in turn can cause injuries or even fatalities. Burning materials like fabric, plastic, or synthetic doll hair can release toxic fumes and cause fires to spread rapidly, particularly in enclosed areas.

The warning comes in the wake of a recent incident in Ras Al Khaimah, where seven-year-old Mouza Kaseb suffered severe burns on her chest, back, and shoulders while attempting to recreate a similar online challenge on her birthday.

Mouza wanted to play the ‘evil dolls’ game after watching a video on social media of fire coming out of dolls’ eyes. So, she and her cousin bought a doll and set it on fire. The blaze went out of control. According to her mother, Mouza was wearing a jalabiya, which caught fire quickly, causing her to run outside before help could arrive. She was rushed to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi for urgent treatment.

Dubai Police urged parents to monitor their children's online activity and educate them about the dangers of imitating unsafe challenges. Many viral videos are designed only to attract views, without consideration for the possible consequences, something evident from how Mouza suffered.

The authorities called on the public to report any content that promotes or encourages such behaviour through social media or chat groups. Sharing or reposting dangerous videos is a legal offence that could lead to prosecution for endangering lives or property.

Dubai Police reminded everyone to stay alert online and avoid following trends that aim to provoke curiosity or mimic horror scenes. Safety and awareness, they stressed, must always come before entertainment.