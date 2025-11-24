Dubai Police warn residents after rise in fraud 'investment opportunities'

Dubai Police have issued a warning to residents after a rise in online “investment opportunities” promising fixed monthly returns of up to 10 per cent with no risk; offers the force says are clear signs of fraud.

The alert, issued by the Anti-Fraud Center at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, comes amid growing reports of companies advertising such schemes through social media pages and paid online promotions.

These entities, police said, often misuse the names and logos of reputable financial institutions to appear legitimate despite holding no valid licences from regulatory authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels.

According to Dubai Police, scammers running these schemes typically rely on pyramid-style operations, where money collected from new investors is used to pay earlier participants to create the illusion of profitability – until the operators vanish with the funds.

The police stressed that expecting guaranteed monthly returns of 10 per cent or more is unrealistic in any regulated investment environment. High returns, it noted, always come with corresponding risks, making “risk-free” offers a major red flag for financial fraud.

Residents have been urged to verify the licences of any company before investing or transferring money, and to resist “quick profit” promises that appear too good to be true. Suspicious advertisements or activities should be reported immediately via the eCrime platform or by calling 901.

Dubai Police added that combating financial fraud is a shared community responsibility, underscoring the need for greater public awareness to prevent residents from falling victim to such schemes.