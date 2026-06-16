Dubai Police insurance scam warning: Fake car, health policies circulating online

Planning to buy insurance online? Dubai Police is asking residents to watch out for scams and urging caution when dealing with offers on social media. Fraudsters increasingly exploit digital platforms with deceptive promotions and unusually low prices to lure victims.

The alert, issued by the Anti-Fraud Centre under the General Department of Criminal Investigation, comes as part of the ongoing awareness campaign #BewareofFraud, which aims to protect the public from evolving online scams.

Authorities said scammers are publishing misleading advertisements that present vehicle and health insurance policies at prices significantly below market rates, creating a false sense of urgency and opportunity. Victims are often encouraged to transfer payments directly without verifying whether the company or broker is officially licensed in the UAE.

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Dubai Police stressed that licensed insurance providers operate under strict regulatory oversight and follow approved procedures designed to safeguard customer rights and ensure policy authenticity. Any deviation from standard pricing or instant, unverifiable policy issuance should be treated as a potential red flag.

The force urged the public to verify the legitimacy of insurance companies and brokers through official channels before making any financial transactions, and to avoid engaging with suspicious advertisements that promise unrealistic deals.

Residents were also encouraged to report suspected fraud attempts immediately through the Dubai Police eCrime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency assistance, reinforcing the authority’s commitment to combating cyber-enabled financial crimes.