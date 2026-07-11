'Perfect bait': Dubai Police warn residents against unverified mobile apps

The authority said fraudsters create applications that are tailored to victims' interests and needs

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 12:47 PM
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Dubai Police have called on residents on Saturday to refrain from downloading mobile applications from untrused sources, saying that hackers and scammers no longer use the same trap for everyone. They find new ways to steal people's data and money.

Calling these untrusted applications "the perfect bait", the authority said that they may contain malicious software that enables fraudsters to infiltrate smartphones, steal personal and banking data, and seize money from bank accounts.

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Hackers now tailor their traps based on what users search for online and what they are most likely to trust. They trace people's needs and interests and curate malicious apps accordingly, whether in banking, investment, delivery, security updates, or others. “This leads victims to click and download the relevant apps, falling into the fraudsters' trap,” Dubai Police's e-Crimes and Cybersecurity Department explained. Once victims download the apps, fraudsters can easily infiltrate their phones and steal their data and money without their knowledge.

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The attack starts silently the moment this application is installed on a mobile phone. Scammers can freely make unauthorised money transactions after accessing the user's bank credentials. Watch this awareness video shared by Dubai Police:

How to protect yourself

Dubai Police have also shared tips on how can residents protect themselves. It stressed the importance of downloading apps exclusively from official and authorised stores, not sharing passwords, login details or access codes with anyone, using trusted security software, activating banking alerts to protect accounts, and avoiding suspicious links.

Those who fall victim to such scam attempts are urged to immediately reporting them through the Dubai Police smart app, by calling 901, or via the eCrime platform dedicated to receiving cybercrime reports.

"Digital awareness among community members is the first line of defence against any type of fraud crime," the e-Crimes and Cybersecurity Department warned.

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