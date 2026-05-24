Dubai Police warns of Dh100,000 fine, jail for illegal use of fireworks ahead of Eid

Ahead of Eid Al Adha 2026, Dubai Police has warned residents against the use and trade of fireworks during the long holiday,

The authority emphasised that fireworks may appear harmless, but they can quickly turn into real dangers that threaten individuals, property, and public safety.

It called upon community members to comply with the law and refrain from any form of dealing with fireworks or those who trade in them, in order to preserve public safety.

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The danger of fireworks lies in the fact that they can cause permanent disabilities, including loss, amputation, and burning of body parts. Dubai Police

There is also a hefty penalty for the trading or export or import of fireworks without a licence.

Article 54 of the Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 decree stipulates imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh 100,000 – or either penalty – for anyone who, without a licence, trades in, imports, exports, manufactures, or brings fireworks into or out of the country.

Surveillance ramped up ahead of Eid Al Adha

The Dubai Municipality has ensured the public its inspection teams are operating round the clock across all land, sea and air entry points, as well as across eateries in the city to ensure food safety during the festival period.

Beyond food establishments, inspection campaigns have also been expanded across hotels, barber shops, beauty salons and shisha cafés to ensure compliance with health, hygiene and environmental standards.

Checks include monitoring water quality, indoor air quality, sanitation practices and swimming pool safety, particularly in high-traffic hospitality venues.

A specialised campaign has also been launched targeting henna products used in women’s salons, with laboratory testing conducted to ensure products are free from harmful substances that could trigger allergies or skin reactions.

In parallel, consumer product safety inspections have been intensified across retail outlets, focusing on toys, cosmetics, perfumes and electrical goods. Authorities are also monitoring compliance related to tobacco and related products, ensuring all items meet approved safety standards.

The authority is also maintaining active field inspections across labour accommodation areas and community markets during the holiday period.