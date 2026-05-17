Dubai Police warn residents over viral energy drink trends targeting children

Dubai Police warned residents on Sunday against social media videos that encourage the excessive consumption of energy drinks, particularly among children and teenagers. The authority stressed that such trends can pose serious health risks.

In a statement issued by the Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, Dubai Police said that some digital content is produced solely to attract views and engagement. These sensationalised contents are created with disregard for the serious health and behavioural consequences on young audiences.

Authorities urged parents to monitor the online content their children watch and to educate them about the dangers of blindly imitating everything trending and circulating on social media platforms.

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Dubai Police pointed out that excessive consumption of energy drinks can cause severe health complications, including heart rhythm disorders, convulsions, loss of consciousness, and sudden cardiac arrest. They also noted that children may experience adverse effects such as poisoning, stomach disorders, increased anxiety, tension, irritability, impaired concentration, memory, sleep, rapid heartbeat, and high blood pressure.

People are urged to obtain health information from reliable sources and to report any digital content that encourages dangerous behaviour or threatens the safety of community members. They called on the public to report violations and cybercrimes through the Dubai Police smart app, the E-Crime platform dedicated to receiving cybercrime reports, or by calling 901.

Dubai Police has launched an awareness e-platform aimed at spreading knowledge about cybercrimes. The platform offers valuable content in both Arabic and English, covering all aspects of protection against the dangers of cybercrime, as well as how to recognise and avoid fraudulent methods.

The awareness portal can be accessed via Dubai Police E-Crime Hub.

Energy drink restrictions in UAE

In 2023, GEMS World Academy, in a circular to parents, warned about the potential risks of children consuming Prime Energy drinks, and the institution banned the drink. The school highlighted various health problems, including anxiety and the possibility of developing addiction, as consequences of consuming these beverages.

Energy drinks have been prohibited in Abu Dhabi schools along with other sugary drinks, high-fat and high-sugar foods, processed items, additives, and certain dairy and soy products, according to guidance from Abu Dhabi's education authority. The banned list for sugar-sweetened drinks includes fruit juices made from syrups, soft drinks, energy or sports drinks (except for isotonic sports drinks).

In 2020, the Sharjah Municipality launched a massive crackdown on cafeterias in residential areas that were found selling energy drinks to children under 16. The municipality had placed a ban on mixing energy drinks with other beverages and selling them to children under 16," he pointed out.

The move has come following a flood of complaints from parents who claim their kids consume these energy drinks to stay awake throughout the night.