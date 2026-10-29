Dubai Police warn against drowsy driving after truck crashes into E611 barrier

Dubai Police have warned motorists against driving while tired or drowsy after a truck crashed into a metal safety barrier on Emirates Road (E611) when its driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The accident happened on the highway after the Dubai Flyover towards Abu Dhabi. The driver became drowsy, lost control of the truck and veered off course, police said.

The vehicle struck the barrier and came to rest off the road. The driver suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene.

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said fatigue affects drivers concentration, alertness and ability to respond quickly to unexpected situations.

“Tiredness can impair reaction times and decision-making, increasing the risk of losing control, drifting out of lane or colliding with roadside barriers and other vehicles,” he said.

He described drowsiness and falling asleep while driving as dangerous behaviours that require greater public awareness and careful attention to road safety.

“A driver may believe they can continue driving despite feeling exhausted, but losing concentration for just a few seconds can result in a collision with a safety barrier or cause the vehicle to leave the road,” he said.

Bin Suwaidan added that drowsiness affects alertness and the speed at which drivers make decisions, increasing the likelihood of serious traffic accidents. He urged motorists to get enough rest before driving, particularly before journeys that require sustained concentration.

Drivers should recognise the early signs of fatigue and stop as soon as they feel tired or drowsy, rather than attempting to continue their journey, he said. They should also remain in their designated lanes, follow traffic safety instructions and pay full attention to road conditions.

“Getting adequate rest before driving and stopping as soon as fatigue sets in are essential precautions that can prevent serious accidents and protect lives,” he said.

Dubai Police encouraged motorists and other road users to visit its road safety awareness platform, Aman Roads. The platform provides educational resources, safety guidance and information about dangerous driving behaviours.

Dubai Police said raising awareness of unsafe driving practices and encouraging safer habits are essential to reducing traffic accidents and protecting lives and property.