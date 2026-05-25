Dubai Police warn of rise in beggars, street butchers during Eid Al Adha

As faithful prepare for the much-awaited Eid Al Adha festival, residents in Dubai have been warned against giving money to beggars and using services of itinerant butchers.

The Dubai Police on Monday revealed that 50 beggars and itinerant butchers were arrested during Eid Al Adha last year, as such people wait to exploit circumstances, particularly during holidays and festive occasions.

The authority said it continuously monitors fraudulent methods used by beggars as part of its ongoing campaign, which tackles all forms of begging.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This includes traditional ones — in places where worshippers gather, majlis, and markets — or non-traditional, such as e-begging, soliciting donations for building mosques abroad, or claiming to seek help for humanitarian cases.

Exploiting emotions

Holy occasions like Ramadan and Eid Al Adha are prime times for beggars, who attempt to exploit the feelings of compassion and goodwill that prevail during these periods.

The police explained this might take multiple forms, with some exploiting children, the sick, and people of determination to gain sympathy. Several cases of women begging with children have been uncovered in the past.

For those who are actually going through difficult financial periods in their lives, there are official channels for charitable work and assistance through recognised organisations.

The public has been urged to donate through these official channels.

Itinerant butchers

The police also warned the public against dealing with itinerant butchers, calling on them to avoid the risks of unhygienic slaughter.

These practices pose a significant risk to public health, as their health requirements are incomplete, if not entirely absent in most cases.

Many of these butchers carry out slaughter in unhygienic locations that are not subject to sterilisation, and use the same tools from house to house without cleaning or sterilisation.

The authority urged residents to report beggars or itinerant butchers by calling the toll-free number 901 or through the 'Police Eye' service available on the Dubai Police smart app.