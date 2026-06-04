Dubai Police warn against unlicenced sellers, seize 300 gas cylinders so far this year

The Anti-Economic Crimes Department explained that some illegal sellers refill cylinders using primitive methods that do not meet safety requirements

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 4 Jun 2026, 3:09 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai Police have warned residents against dealing with unlicenced gas cylinder sellers, informing that they have seized 300 cylinders since the start of this year, 575 cylinders last year, and 1,361 cylinders in 2024. These were seized during field campaigns for not meeting safety specifications.

The Anti-Economic Crimes Department at Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation stressed the importance of purchasing cylinders only from authorized entities and companies in the country to protect lives and property from the dangers of unsafe refilling practices that do not follow public safety procedures.

Recommended For You

Flights suspended, several injured after attack on Kuwait International Airport

Flights suspended, several injured after attack on Kuwait International Airport

Kuwait denies territory used for US strikes on Iran after deadly attack

Kuwait denies territory used for US strikes on Iran after deadly attack

One killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait, diplomatic missions damaged

One killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait, diplomatic missions damaged

US says 'defeated' Iranian missile attacks in Gulf; Washington strikes Qeshm Island

US says 'defeated' Iranian missile attacks in Gulf; Washington strikes Qeshm Island

After Iran attacks Kuwait and Bahrain, UAE's Gargash calls for firm, unified Gulf stance

After Iran attacks Kuwait and Bahrain, UAE's Gargash calls for firm, unified Gulf stance

 

As part of its ongoing awareness campaign, "Your Safety and Your Family's Come First", the department explained that some illegal sellers refill cylinders using primitive methods that do not meet safety requirements.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"This increases the risk of dangerous fires or explosions inside homes, especially with rising temperatures and poor storage conditions,” they added.

The department confirmed that they are monitoring violations and taking legal action against offenders. They called on community members to report such practices through the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901.

The department also urged community members to ensure gas cylinders are in good condition and free from any damage or leakage before use, to follow all prevention and safety guidelines when using gas cylinders, and to conduct regular maintenance on connections and household appliances.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Flights suspended, several injured after attack on Kuwait International Airport

2

UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public and private sectors

3

US says 'defeated' Iranian missile attacks in Gulf; Washington strikes Qeshm Island

4

Abu Dhabi temporarily freezes rent for residential, commercial, industrial properties

5

Flights suspended: Iranian attack on Kuwait airport causes injuries, damage to building