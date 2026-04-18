Scanning QR codes? Dubai Police warn of scams using fake links

Dubai Police warned residents about the growing risks linked to scanning QR codes from unknown or unverified sources.

The authority noted that what may look like a harmless scan can quickly turn into a cyber fraud attempt, with users unknowingly exposing their personal or financial information.

The warning, part of 'Beware of Fraud campaign', comes as scammers increasingly use fake QR codes as a tool to trick people, embedding them in text messages, emails, or even placing them in public spaces where they appear legitimate.

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These codes are often dressed up with enticing offers such as prize winnings, exclusive deals, or limited-time discounts designed to lower suspicion and prompt quick action.

Once scanned, these codes may redirect users to fake websites that request personal or banking details. In some cases, scammers may gain access to victims’ devices, compromise their data, and take control of personal or financial accounts.

Dubai Police said the safest approach is simple: don’t scan QR codes unless you trust the source. Users are also advised not to enter personal or financial information on websites reached through unverified links. It is crucial the source be confirmed before engaging with any digital content, particularly when it involves unusual offers or unexpected requests.

The campaign is part of broader efforts to stay ahead of evolving scam tactics, with officials stressing that awareness remains one of the most effective ways to prevent falling victim to cybercrime.

Similarly, earlier in March, the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) has warned of a rise in fraud attempts using fake QR codes, particularly those sent via email.

The centre said scammers exploit the rapid spread of information by circulating QR codes that claim to offer urgent updates or services.

Scanning such codes may lead to the installation of malware or redirect users to malicious websites designed to steal personal and financial data, it added.

DESC urged the public to verify the source of emails before scanning any QR code, avoid interacting with suspicious messages and refrain from entering information through untrusted links.