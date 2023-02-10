Dubai Police warn residents of hazards during winter season

The authority lists what public must do before they go out in the cold, rainy weather

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 7:44 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 8:46 PM

The General Department of Transport & Rescue at Dubai Police has launched the ‘Safe Winter’ campaign to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during winter.

As part of the campaign, the police urge the public to take necessary precautions and follow safety guidelines to avoid accidents. They also urge the public to check weather forecasts on official media sources before embarking on a trip or journey.

Especially during heavy rains, the public has been asked to comply with the safety guidelines of competent authorities.

To prepare for the rainy season, Dubai Police advise the public to ensure their vehicles are in good condition by checking brakes, tire pressure, and engine condition. They also urge reducing the air pressure in tires before driving in the desert, avoiding driving in rough areas, and reducing speed during wet conditions.

Residents are warned against performing dangerous stunts on sand dunes, entering water channels or valleys, and blocking roads. People are urged to never go alone to remote areas, whether for hiking or camping, and to make sure someone is aware of their trip destination and route.

In addition, Dubai Police reminded the public of the importance of carrying enough food and water for the trip and necessary equipment, such as flashlights, batteries, and mobile phone chargers. They advise people to stay within designated hiking and mountain paths and, in case of an emergency, to call 999 or send an SOS request via the Dubai Police Smart App.

ALSO READ: