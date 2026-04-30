Weak passwords, smart devices put homes at risk, Dubai Police issue warning

Dubai residents are being asked to strengthen the security of their home surveillance systems and internet-connected devices. Dubai Police warned that a weak smart device can leave users vulnerable to hacking, privacy violations, and cyber extortion.

As smart home technology devices become more common, cybercriminals exploit unsecured entry points to hack these devices. The police highlighted that many cyberattacks exploit devices relying on default or weak security settings, which can be accessed through simple technical methods.

Although smart devices and monitoring systems offer clear advantages like remote access, real-time alerts and ensuring the security of homes, their safe use depends on a high level of digital awareness and vigilance. Authorities encouraged users to follow essential cybersecurity practices to protect their privacy and prevent unauthorised access.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The advisory forms part of ongoing awareness campaigns by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Cybercrime and Electronic Crime Department, to promote the safe use of smart technologies.

Tips to strengthen smart devices

In addition to general caution, the police issued tips on how users can ensure their safety. Key recommendations include changing default passwords immediately upon activating any new device and adopting strong, complex passwords combining letters, numbers, and symbols. Users should also regularly update operating systems and applications to address security vulnerabilities.

Dubai Police further warned against sharing passwords or personal information with unverified sources, regardless of how convincing such requests may appear- whether via phone, email, or fake customer support messages. They emphasised that individual awareness remains the first line of defence against cybercrime.

Residents are also being encouraged to switch off surveillance systems when not in use, particularly within private environments such as homes. The police said this will help to limit the risk of unauthorised access. Authorities also cautioned against clicking on suspicious links or downloading applications from unreliable sources, as these may contain malicious software that monitors users or steals sensitive data.

In 2024, Dubai Police launched a smart home security system in partnership with e& to provide round-the-clock home protection for residences in the emirate.