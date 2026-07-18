Dubai Police warn residents against fake ads offering visas for money

Dubai Police have warned residents against fraudulent advertisements offering work, residency or visit visas in exchange for money, saying scammers are increasingly targeting victims through social media platforms and messaging apps.

According to the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, fraudsters often use the names of unlicensed companies or impersonate official entities to trick people into paying for fake visa services.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As part of its ongoing "Be Aware of Fraud" campaign, the centre urged residents to complete all visa applications only through the relevant government authorities or licensed service providers, and to avoid dealing with unverified intermediaries.

It also advised the public to verify the authenticity of visa offers through official channels before making any payments.

The centre said awareness and verifying the source of any service remain the first line of defence against fraud, warning people not to fall for false promises of visas or jobs obtained through illegal means.

Residents are urged to report fraud or attempted scams through the Dubai Police smart app, the eCrime platform, or by calling 901.