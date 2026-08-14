Dubai Police warn parents of gaming links that may connect children with strangers

Dubai Police has urged parents to remain vigilant over their children’s use of electronic games during the summer holidays, warning that some gaming links could lead youngsters into conversations with strangers.

The advisory was issued by the Child and Women Protection Department at the General Department of Human Rights as part of Dubai Police’s Our Children’s Safety this Summer awareness campaign, launched amid increased gaming activity during the school break.

The department cautioned that risks in online games may extend beyond entertainment. “Some gaming links may conceal dangers far beyond mere entertainment. Certain links lead to conversations with strangers. Keep track of what your child browses and always stay informed,” the department said.

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Dubai Police stressed that family supervision is vital in protecting children from potential risks and crimes associated with electronic games. Parents were advised to regularly check the content their children view and the links they open while playing, helping prevent exposure to unsafe material or unwanted communication.

The department also called on families to activate privacy settings and parental controls, understand the games and platforms used by their children, and monitor friend lists and in-game chats.

Children should be encouraged to immediately report any message, link or contact that makes them feel uncomfortable, it added.

Reports related to cybercrimes connected to electronic games can be submitted through Dubai Police’s e-Crime platform, by calling 901, or through the Dubai Police app and website.