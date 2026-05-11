Dubai Police warn residents of online scams ahead of Eid Al Adha, offer public safety tips

Dubai Police have warned residents of a rise in online scams ahead of Eid Al Adha, noting that while many seasonal offers may appear attractive, some are in fact carefully designed fraud schemes targeting shoppers during peak festive activity.

As Eid Al Adha approaches, UAE residents are gearing up for one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, with demand rising across clothing, travel bookings, electronics, and preparations for hosting family and guests.

Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha are among the most significant religious occasions for Muslims worldwide, and they also mark an extended public holiday in the UAE, further increasing both travel and online shopping activity across the country.

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With Eid Al Adha around the corner, authorities said some deals may seem too good to pass on but could actually be deceptive traps set up to exploit increased shopping activity and the flood of promotional offers circulating on social media.

Fraudsters, they added, take advantage of this busy period to target consumers who are actively searching for discounts and online deals.

Before making any purchase, Dubai Police urged the public to carefully review the awareness guidelines shared in their advisory, stressing that vigilance remains the first line of defence against online scams.

The guidelines advise residents to always verify the authenticity of online accounts, remain cautious of “Order Now” links and offers, be wary of Eid deals that appear too good to be true, and ensure they only deal with trusted and authorised providers.

They also strongly caution against transferring money to personal accounts under any circumstances.