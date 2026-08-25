Dubai Police warn against fake visa ads used to defraud residents

The Anti-Fraud Center at the General Department of Criminal Investigation in Dubai has warned residents that fraudsters often operate under the names of unlicensed companies or offices. Others impersonate official entities to make their offers appear legitimate.

The warning comes as part of Dubai Police’s ongoing ‘Be Aware of Fraud’ awareness campaign, which aims to educate members of the public about common methods used by scammers and how to avoid falling victim to them.

Police urged residents to complete all visa-related transactions through competent government authorities or legally approved offices, and to avoid dealing with intermediaries or unverified parties.

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They also advised people to independently verify the authenticity of any visa offer, application or procedure through official channels before making payments or sharing personal information.

The Anti-Fraud Center stressed that checking the source of a service and verifying its legitimacy are among the first steps in protecting against fraud.

Residents were also warned not to be tempted by promises of quick visa approvals or jobs arranged through unofficial or illegal channels.

Dubai Police urged anyone who encounters a fraudulent advertisement or becomes the target of an attempted scam to report it immediately through the Dubai Police smart app, the eCrime platform, or by calling 901.