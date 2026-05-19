Cheap summer holiday deals? Dubai Police warn against fake travel bookings

As UAE residents begin planning summer holidays and searching online for cheaper flight tickets and hotel deals, Dubai Police have warned against a rise in fake travel offers and fraudulent holiday bookings during the busy vacation season.

Dubai Police said that scammers are targeting residents with fake travel packages, hotel reservations and airline tickets advertised at massive discounted prices to lure victims into making quick payments.

The Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, issued the advisory as part of its ongoing 'Be Aware of Fraud' campaign.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities said that electronic fraud linked to fake travel and tourism offers tends to increase during holiday and summer vacation periods, as fraudsters exploit people's desire to secure low-priced deals and attractive bookings to international tourist destinations.

According to Dubai Police, scammers often create fake websites and fictitious social media accounts offering travel packages, hotel stays and flight tickets at prices far below actual market rates. “The aim is to lure victims into transferring money quickly before the fraud is discovered,” said Dubai Police.

The department explained that some fraudulent entities use professional logos and images while impersonating well-known tourism companies or licensed travel agencies to make the advertisements appear genuine and trustworthy.

Dubai Police added that scammers also contact victims through messaging applications or phone calls, attempting to pressure them into completing bookings immediately by claiming that seats are limited or that special offers will expire within hours.

Authorities mentioned that many victims later discover that the bookings are not genuine, or that flight tickets and hotel reservations remain unconfirmed even after payments have been transferred to personal accounts or suspicious payment links. This often results in financial losses and disruptions to travel and family holiday plans.

Dubai Police urged residents to exercise caution and avoid being misled by offers that appear unrealistic when compared to prevailing market prices. The force stressed the importance of dealing only with accredited and licensed tourism companies and agencies within the UAE or through trusted official platforms.

The department also highlighted the importance of carefully verifying electronic links before entering any personal or banking information, warning that some fake websites are designed to closely resemble genuine platforms, with only slight differences in spelling or domain names.

Dubai Police advised the public not to transfer money to personal or unknown accounts and to avoid sharing bank card details, passwords or security codes with untrusted parties Residents are urged to report fraud incidents or suspicious websites through official channels, including the e-Crime platform or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases.