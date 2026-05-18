Fake Eid Al Adha animal advertisement online, Dubai Police warn residents

As Eid Al Adha approaches and worshippers prepare for animal sacrifice or Qurbani (also known as Udhiya), Dubai Police have cautioned residents against online scams. The authority explained these fraud schemes involve selling sacrificial animals on social media and unverified websites and warned that scammers exploit seasonal demand with fake ads and attractive offers.

Authorities said fraudsters post fabricated listings with misleading images and low prices to lure victims seeking sacrificial animals during peak seasons. The ads request advance payments to reserve or deliver the animal, after which scammers disappear without providing service or responding.

Dubai Police stressed these deceptive practices exploit public trust and urgency, causing victims to lose money after transferring funds to unverified sellers.

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The force urged community members to be cautious when buying sacrificial animals online, warning against unrealistic prices or exaggerated promotions. Residents were advised to verify sellers carefully and deal only with accredited entities and official platforms.

Dubai Police further called on the public to report any suspicious advertisements or fraudulent activity immediately through official channels, including the eCrime platform, or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases.

They reaffirmed that community awareness and cooperation play a vital role in curbing cyber fraud and protecting consumers from falling prey to online scams.