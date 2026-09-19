Verify before you buy: Dubai Police warn against fake Global Village VIP packs

Dubai's Global Village is all set to open its doors on October 14 to welcome visitors for Season 31. While it is an exciting time for UAE residents and tourists who look forward to spending time enjoying the various pavilions and the attractions at the popular destination, it is also important to not fall for fake offers and frauds trying to cash in on the hype.

Dubai Police have warned the public against fake websites and social media accounts promoting fraudulent packages for the new season of Global Village, as scammers attempt to exploit demand for Season 31 offers to steal money and personal information.

Global Village recently released the VIP Packs for its the upcoming season, which will be offered in stages exclusively through the Coca Cola Arena website. Pre-sales will run from September 21 to 25, allowing guests to purchase their preferred packs in advance for an additional fee, followed by general sales from September 26.

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Fake pages designed to look official

Dubai Police warned that this type of fraud reappears each year around the announcement of Global Village Dubai activities and packages. Fraudsters create or clone websites and social media accounts to closely resemble official pages, misleading users into believing they are dealing with an authorised platform.

Victims may then be directed to complete fraudulent purchases or provide personal information that can be exploited by scammers.

Beware of deals that look too good to be true

Dubai Police urged the public not to be drawn in by unusually low prices or offers that appear unrealistic. Tickets and packages should only be purchased through official and authorised channels, and users should avoid links or accounts from unknown sources.

Taking a few moments to verify where an offer comes from can help protect personal information, prevent financial losses and ensure a secure purchasing experience.

How much do the packs cost?

Here are the prices:

The Diamond VIP Pack is priced at Dh7,900 with a priority booking fee of Dh1,000.

The Platinum is available for Dh3,490 with a Dh500 fee

The Gold for Dh2,490 with a Dh300 fee.

The Silver for Dh 1,890 with a Dh200 fee.

Anyone aged 18 or older holding a valid Emirates ID is eligible to purchase.

Report suspicious accounts and links

Dubai Police called on members of the public to report suspected scams, suspicious accounts and fraudulent links through the eCrime platform or by contacting 901.

Reporting suspicious activity can help combat cybercrime and protect others from falling victim to similar scams.