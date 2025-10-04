  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai Police warn of rise in fake ads of part-time jobs with high salaries

Fraudsters use these ads as traps to lure victims into illegal activities, such as opening bank accounts in their names, transferring funds from unknown sources

Published: Sat 4 Oct 2025, 10:59 AM

Updated: Sat 4 Oct 2025, 11:10 AM

Dubai Police warned the public of a rise in fake advertisements that claim to offer part-time job opportunities with tempting salaries. These fraudulent ads are prominent across social media platforms and some online sites, authorities said.

Fraudsters use these ads as traps to lure victims into illegal activities. These include opening bank accounts in their names, transferring funds from unknown sources, or carrying out tasks linked to other fraudulent schemes.

If a scam victim's personal details are misused in criminal activities, they may be held legally accountable.

The public must be careful and verify the authenticity of any employer before applying for jobs advertised online, emphasised the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation in Dubai Police.

Individuals must also not share personal or banking details with unverified parties, authorities stressed. This helps to avoid any request of money transfers or the use of personal account information.

If you spot a suspicious advertisement, report it immediately through the eCrime platform or by calling 901. Dubai authorities stressed that public awareness remains the first line of defence against fraudsters.