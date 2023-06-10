Dubai Police visit students to raise awareness on cyberbullying

The interaction was both fun and educational with Mansoor, the Dubai Police mascot, engaging the students

— Supplied photo

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 3:39 PM

In their continuing fight against cyberbullying, Dubai Police recently visited students of Kings' School Dubai to raise awareness on the safe use of internet.

The interaction was both fun and educational with Mansoor, the Dubai Police mascot, engaging the students in animated conversation as the officers reminded them about various dangers lurking online, including cyberbullying, cyber predators, access to inappropriate content, and phishing or sharing sensitive data.

Authorities have also advised the students, as well as their parents and teachers, to report any suspicious online activities through Dubai Police eCrime website.

— Supplied photo

The social visit — which included a display of Dubai Police supercar Bentley Continental GT – also focused on promoting road safety awareness and how students can contact and communicate with the Police during emergency. They were told to dial 999 in case of emergency, and 901 if it is a non-emergency situation.

Major Ali Youssef Al Ali, head of Cultural Diversity Department at the Security Awareness Department of Dubai Police General Department of Community Happiness, said they will continue to visit various schools across Dubai to interact with the students about police duties and services.

Parental advice

For parents, here are some tips to protect your child on the internet:

Open communication with children – this will allow them to tell a trusted adult about inappropriate online contact

Update devices with the latest software and antivirus, monitor privacy settings, cover webcams, use parental controls and safe search

Spend time to help children recognise and avoid misinformation and inappropriate content

Encourage healthy online habits such as being kind and respectful, and how to respond to cyberbullying and inappropriate content

> Report suspicious cyber activities through Aman (Abu Dhabi Police) or Dubai Police eCrime website

