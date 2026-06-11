Dubai Police meet survivors of deadly minibus-truck crash on Emirates Road

Police have visited the injured victims of last Sunday's fatal collision between a minibus and a truck on Emirates Road, which claimed seven lives and left nine others injured.

Acting on directives from Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and under the follow-up of Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, led a delegation to Rashid Hospital to check on the injured and wish them a speedy recovery.

He was accompanied by senior officers, including Colonel Adel Mousa Hassan Al Bloushi, Deputy Director of Al Khawaneej Police Station, and Colonel Engineer Abdullah Thani bin Ghalib, Director of the Traffic Accidents Section, among others.

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During the visit, Brigadier bin Suwaidan inquired about the patients' health, gave them flowers, and wished them a swift recovery and a return to normal life. He stressed that such visits reflect the Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening human connections with community members and supporting victims in times of crisis.

He also urged motorists to exercise caution, maintain safe distances, and follow proper procedures during road emergencies such as breakdowns or accidents, warning that negligence in such situations can lead to severe consequences.

The injured expressed gratitude for the gesture, saying the visit had a positive impact on their morale and reflected the force’s continued commitment to standing by residents in difficult circumstances.

The collision occurred after a truck came to a halt in the middle of the road following a prior incident. A minibus travelling behind it was unable to stop in time and rammed into the stationary vehicle, resulting in a tragic toll of fatalities and injuries.