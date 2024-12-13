Dubai Police urge motorists to avoid airport roads as peak travel period begins

As peak travel period begins in Dubai on Friday, December 13, Dubai Police took to X to urge motorists to avoid using roads leading to or from the airport.

This year, more than 5.2 million guests are projected to travel through DXB between December 13 and 31, authorities said on Thursday.

In an advisory on X, Dubai Police said, "Drivers using the roads to Dubai Airports and Airport Road are encouraged to consider alternative routes to help ease traffic and ensure a smoother journey for departing and arriving travellers."

December 20 (Friday) is expected to be the busiest day at the airport with nearly 296,000 guests. The weekend from December 20 to 22 will also see peak activity, with an estimated 880,000 guests passing through.