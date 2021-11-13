Dubai Police unveil new version of Labbeh service to empower people of determination

Supplied photo

by Staff Reporter Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 1:48 PM

The Dubai Police has recently rolled out an updated version of the 'Labbeh' service device to meet the needs of people of determination visiting the General Department of Logistics Support.

Through theservice, people of determination can communicate with customer happiness officers via video chat using an intercom device without leaving their vehicles.

My Community... A City for Everyone

Maj-Gen Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly said that the updated service is in line with the national policy to empower people of determination.

It also responds to the "My Community... A City for Everyone" initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, which aims at making Dubai a friendly city for people of determinations through projects and initiatives that promote their participation and inclusion in the community.

"The Dubai Police strives to provide the utmost care and attention to people of determination and guarantee their human rights, as this is a shared responsibility among all individuals and institutions in the emirate," he said.

Al Obaidly pointed out that the device serves all categories of people of determination (visual, hearing, movement or mentally challenged) with a click of a button and without the need to get out of their cars.

The Labbeh service device is currently available at three police stations: Jebel Ali, Al Barsha, and Al Muraqqabat.